US court authorises 'John Doe summons' in relation to Panama company
On Tuesday, a US federal court in Montana unsealed an order authorizing the Internal Revenue Service to serve a "John Doe summons" on Michael Behr of Bozeman, Montana, seeking information about US taxpayers who may hold offshore accounts established by Sovereign Management & Legal Ltd , a Panamanian entity. Specifically, the IRS is seeking records of US taxpayers who, during the years 2005 to 2016, had been issued a "Sovereign Gold Card" debit card that could be used to access the funds in those accounts in such a manner as to evade their obligations under internal revenue laws.
