Mustangs deserve a better film than '...

Mustangs deserve a better film than 'Unbranded'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: High Country News

A few nights ago, I downloaded the acclaimed 2015 film Unbranded . This crowd-funded film, made by Fin and Fur Productions from Bozeman, Montana, depicts the journey of four young men who ride mustangs from the Mexican border up to Canada, traveling through some of the most beautiful public lands in the American West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean... Dec '16 Maidtocleanmt 1
News Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09) Dec '16 Chapirate 11
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
opiates avail newhere in Bozo (Dec '11) Sep '16 Blacksugar3 3
oxycotton (Aug '11) Sep '16 Blacksugar3 3
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Gallatin County was issued at February 10 at 5:51AM MST

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC