Montana State University residence hall receives LEED Gold certification

Thursday Jan 5

Montana State University's Yellowstone Hall in Bozeman, Montana, received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification, a report by American School and University magazine says . The $34.5 million hall opened in 2016.

