Microbion Finds $25M For Treating Infections

Bozeman, Montana- and Vancouver, British Columbia-based Microbion Corporation , a developer of biopharmaceuticals aimed at treating hard to treat and antibiotic-resistant infections, has raised $25M in a funding round. The funding came from Quark Ventures and GF Securities.

