How one Montana school got rid of a b...

How one Montana school got rid of a bear in its halls -- without a gun

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: OregonLive.com

A frozen fruit is thrown by an employee to a grizzly bear on a hot summer day at Madrid's zoo on July 2, 2015. Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, cited the animals as a reason why some U.S. schools should not be gun-free zones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec 28 southern at heart 27
Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean... Dec '16 Maidtocleanmt 1
News Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09) Dec '16 Chapirate 11
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
opiates avail newhere in Bozo (Dec '11) Sep '16 Blacksugar3 3
oxycotton (Aug '11) Sep '16 Blacksugar3 3
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC