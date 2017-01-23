Hilco Vision Acquires Croakies Inc.
PLAINVILLE, Mass.- Hilco Vision announced today the acquisition of Croakies, Inc. , the Wyoming-based originator of eyewear retainers and associated outdoor lifestyle accessories. Details of the transaction, which took place earlier this month, were undisclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec 28
|southern at heart
|27
|Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean...
|Dec '16
|Maidtocleanmt
|1
|Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Chapirate
|11
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|opiates avail newhere in Bozo (Dec '11)
|Sep '16
|Blacksugar3
|3
|oxycotton (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Blacksugar3
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC