Hilco Vision Acquires Croakies Inc.

41 min ago Read more: Vision Monday

PLAINVILLE, Mass.- Hilco Vision announced today the acquisition of Croakies, Inc. , the Wyoming-based originator of eyewear retainers and associated outdoor lifestyle accessories. Details of the transaction, which took place earlier this month, were undisclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.

