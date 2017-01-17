FERC?Issues License for $1B Montana 4...

FERC?Issues License for $1B Montana 400-Megawatt Power Storage Project

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

A Montana company has been granted a license to build a $1 billion, 400-megawatt power storage project in the central part of the state that would supplement electricity from wind turbines and other sources, according to documents released by federal regulators. The 50-year license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows Absaroka Energy, of Bozeman, Mont., to construct and operate the project on a 177-acre site near the tiny town of Martinsdale, home to fewer than 100 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

