TEN STUDENTS AWARDED CME BEEF INDUSTRY SCHOLARSHIPS Dec. 21, 2016 Source: National Cattlemen's Foundation news release Ten top-notch college students, who are pursuing careers in the beef industry, have been chosen for the 2017-2018 $1,500 CME Beef Industry Scholarships. The scholarship is sponsored by the CME Group and administered by the National Cattlemen's Foundation .

