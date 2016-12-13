RESOLUTIONS, Improv Mondays, and More...

RESOLUTIONS, Improv Mondays, and More Coming to Verge Theater in January

"Resolutions" will feature a collection of Bozemanites recounting true stories from their lives in front of a live audience. Touching, funny, embarrassing, exciting, thought-provoking and entirely true, host Ryan Cassavaugh and friends will explore the evening's theme of "Resolutions" in a series of short stories they never intended to tell in public.

Bozeman, MT

