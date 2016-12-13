RESOLUTIONS, Improv Mondays, and More Coming to Verge Theater in January
"Resolutions" will feature a collection of Bozemanites recounting true stories from their lives in front of a live audience. Touching, funny, embarrassing, exciting, thought-provoking and entirely true, host Ryan Cassavaugh and friends will explore the evening's theme of "Resolutions" in a series of short stories they never intended to tell in public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|10 hr
|Water for California
|9
|Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean...
|Dec 21
|Maidtocleanmt
|1
|Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09)
|Dec 21
|Chapirate
|11
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|opiates avail newhere in Bozo (Dec '11)
|Sep '16
|Blacksugar3
|3
|oxycotton (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|Blacksugar3
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC