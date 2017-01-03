License issued for $1B Montana power storage project
A Montana company has been granted a license to build a $1 billion, 400-megawatt power storage project in the central part of the state that would supplement electricity from wind turbines and other sources, according to documents released Thursday by federal regulators. The 50-year license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows Absaroka Energy, of Bozeman, Montana, to construct and operate the project on a 177-acre site near the tiny town of Martinsdale, home to fewer than 100 people.
|
#1 Friday Dec 23
"The facility called the Gordon Butte Pumped Storage Project would use excess power produced by wind farms or other sources to pump water uphill to a 3,000-foot long reservoir, according to the license."
Interesting at a cost to build of about $2500 per KWh of storage capacity, it is still cheaper than building a new natural gas fired peaker plant.
"During times of peak consumer electricity demand or when the wind is not blowing, the water would be released to turn hydropower turbines and keep electricity flowing."
Right now battery technology can do the same job for about $1000 per KWh of storage, but it can't make a claim of a 50 year life span.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#2 Friday Dec 23
Very poor waste of taxpayer funds, storing electrical energy is horribly inefficient and costly, but then again solar and wind are also a waste of money, no one would install them if the government didn't hand money out like candy to build them, if you remove the tax money these projects will quickly stop as they are unstable, the operational time for payback is longer than the projected lifespan of the equipment, to say nothing of the high maintenance costs.
|
#3 Friday Dec 23
The ability to store renewable will only get better.
Wind and particularly solar have had their costs drop amazingly, and solar is highly cost competitive now. I'd like to see the government do away with all the forms of subsidies to nuclear and fossil.
Then even cranks like you who delight in posting precisely the opposite of whatever is correct could get jobs decommissioning all those nuclear power plants.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#4 Friday Dec 23
Wind and solar have not had their costs drop at all, they are so heavily subsidized that it appears that the costs have dropped, but when you factor in the toxic materials left behind from manufacturing they are bad news.
This electrical storage project is just another boondoggle financed by the taxpayers, another poor use of taxpayers money.
|
#5 Friday Dec 23
Maybe not in the five minutes since I posted that. The costs of solar and wind have dropped between five and seven times compared to what they were at (silicon) solar's advent.
|
United States
|
#7 Saturday Dec 24
Sorry Mr Palin but Milkey hit the nail right on the head with his post.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#9 Saturday Dec 24
The cost hasn't dropped at all snowflake, the cost only appeared to drop because of the government subsidies, solar is unsuitable, we poured hundreds of millions of dollars into that boondoggle, the lifespan of the system is shorter than the payback time even with the subsidies.
A huge waste of money.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#10 Saturday Dec 24
Funny, he doesn't want to accept the facts, it's no secret, they openly tell us the information on these systems, after some simple math it's easy to see it's a bad deal for the taxpayers.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#11 Saturday Dec 24
Actually it is a Brilliant Idea !
Storing Electricity in Hydroelectric Projects !
Perhaps ...
Dams in Manitoba can Pump Similar Lakes in the States !
Or ..
Pump Water to California !
A HugeSyphon from the Fraser River to California !
We only let it run into the Ocean now !
|
#12 Sunday Dec 25
the primary reason solar and wind can't quite phase out fossil fuels is due to energy storage when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing. This is amazing news they are attempting to bridge this gap. This technology is vey old and its relatively inneficient, so I would've liked to see something new and creative here, but something is better than nothing!
also Mikey, aside from your comments being way off base trying to skew public opinion? there is a cost associated with extracting and dumping chemicals all over the place. And while we may disagree with that "cost" associated with fossil fuels, the fact is that once it's too far gone, there's nothing we can do. In other words, in this debate, your Big Mac for 10 cents cheaper because we can use fossil fuels is just not worth the alternative, no
Matter how much cheaper it might be.
|
#14 Monday Dec 26
It's misogynists like 'pukey' that have NO concept of "risk assessment". Yeah, you can do it real cheap, until you look at the environmental damage that may not be reversible at any cost. In the 1940's into the early 1960's DDT was the wonder pesticide. Found out that it gets into the environment and stays for decades. Found it in deformed wildlife and mother's milk. Then came the book Silent Spring, finally an indictment of what was being done on a daily basis without thought. Now again because of the 'Mikeys' of the World a new book, What the frack are we doing? will soon be a best seller.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#15 Monday Dec 26
Snowflake, I'm simply stating facts, the losses are staggering, battery losses, power lost thru inverters, even if you assume these antique storage are 100% efficient the numbers still don't compute. Facts are facts.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#16 Monday Dec 26
Snowflake, risk assessment has nothing to do with the topic at hand, did mom just wake you up from your nap, we are not talking about pesticides snowflake, we are talking about wasting taxpayer money on boondoggle schemes that have no payback, you should read up on DDT snowflake, you would be amazed at the real reason we don't use it in the US and why the rest of the world uses it, I've sprayed flies with it, very effective.
See you are still trolling your snake oil snowflake, take a math class cupcake, without the free taxpayer money these systems are unsustainable snowflake.
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?
|
#17 Monday Dec 26
You have a cretinous schtick of posting whatever the opposite of what the facts are, but the whole problem is that your schtick makes you indistinguishable from the entirety of the right wing base.
Solar subsidies have not gone up like the costs of solar have come down.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/common...
Nuclear power would never have existed without unlimited government subsidies to them. That industry does not even have to buy its own insurance. The taxpayers have done that....
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#18 Monday Dec 26
Oh, and my dear little delicate snowflake, fracking is perfectly safe, it's impossible to contaminate ground water, the ground water where they frack is over 10,000 feet below your feet, there has never been any ground water contamination from fracking snowflake.
You sound desperate cupcake, the truth will set you free.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#19 Monday Dec 26
Snowflake the costs of solar have not come down, the subsidies have gone up, its unsustainable without taxpayer money, the systems will not pay for themselves until replacements are required without the free money.
The money for nuclear research was not unlimited cupcake. We use less than 1% of the heat energy from the nuclear reaction to make usable power, we have much better designs that we should be building, much more power from the same core and reactors, let me know when we can power the world with unicorn farts and rainbows cupcake.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#20 Monday Dec 26
And my dear little delicate snowflake, what was posted was a fact, the numbers provided by the DOE clearly project the cost to be $27.00 a KWH for your magic power system, I guess I'll stick with my 7 cents a KWH.
|
#21 Monday Dec 26
Sure, white supremacist. Show any chart explaining how those solar subsidies have gone up as much as solar's costs have come down.
Meanwhile, with all nuclear's subsidies its cost have not come down at all, let alone on the order of seven hundred percent over the past quarter century....
|
#22 Tuesday Dec 27
What "battery" losses are you babbling about? Most inverters are from 94 to 97% efficient depending on load. YOU have no facts. Snowflake cupcake.
|
#23 Tuesday Dec 27
When DTE and others have to decommission those very nuclear plants, that 7KWh will be 14 then 21cents per KWh to pay for the decommissioning of a plant that doesn't produce a product for consumption. Kind of like you pukey, more B.S. less energy. Of all these 'facts' you mention the DOE and $27 a KWh. Post that link will ya, I'd like to see that.
|
|
