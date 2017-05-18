Thursday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Thursday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Thursday May 18 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

UPDATE: License Center Back In Operation The PennDOT license center on East High Street in Pottstown, which the agency announced would be temporarily closed for a "facilities issue," is already back in business. Fourth Friday Art Walk Scheduled May 26 Boyertown's first Fourth Friday Art Walk was so successful, its merchants are encouraged to do another! It will be held May 26 from 5-8 p.m. at 17 different borough locations.

