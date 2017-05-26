Parades, Observances Planned Across M...

Parades, Observances Planned Across MontCo

Friday May 26 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Memorial Day parades, events, and observances are scheduled throughout the holiday weekend across western Montgomery County and elsewhere to pay honor and tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The borough's Memorial Day parade, which features the Budweiser Clydesdale horses and its trademark wagon as participants, begins Monday at 10 a.m. from the Good Will Steam Fire Engine Company, 714 E. High St. It continues west on High, north on Manatawny, and west on King streets to Memorial Park, to be followed by an annual Memorial Day service scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The service in the park does not start until the parade ends.

