Matthew Shepard's Mother: Multimillion-Dollar Hate Groups Are Bullying LGBTQ Children

An effigy was fixed to a fence on the Walton Ranch next to Hwy 22 in Jackson Hole, WY by an anonymous artist to honor the fifth anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard. Aren't you exhausted by the constant barrage of news - the proposed legislation against our communities and the reports of hate crime after hate crime? One fifth of these crimes are now was murdered because of his sexuality, my foundation has seen the ups and downs in the numbers and targets of hate crimes.

