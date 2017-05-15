Pa. man wanted in shooting of 13-year-old arrested in Florida

The 19-year-old Berks County man wanted in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy was arrested in Florida Sunday night. Matthew Hale of Hereford, wanted in the April 14 shooting near Boyertown, was arrested at 8:30 as.m. Sunday in Melbourne, Fla., said the Brevard County sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.