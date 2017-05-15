Pa. man wanted in shooting of 13-year-old arrested in Florida
The 19-year-old Berks County man wanted in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy was arrested in Florida Sunday night. Matthew Hale of Hereford, wanted in the April 14 shooting near Boyertown, was arrested at 8:30 as.m. Sunday in Melbourne, Fla., said the Brevard County sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boyertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake-Up Boyertown Borough Residents!
|Sat
|Clay Leister
|1
|Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E...
|Sat
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Boyertown Borough-FOR SALE!
|Apr '17
|Clay Leister
|1
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Boyertown Residents Beware!
|Feb '17
|Clay Leister
|1
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boyertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC