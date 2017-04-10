New Reporting Exposes Anti-LGBTQ Hate...

New Reporting Exposes Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Suing This Pennsylvania School District

42 min ago Read more: Media Matters for America

The Alliance Defending Freedom is the anti-LGBTQ hate group leading the national fight against transgender student equality. ADF recently filed a lawsuit against the Boyertown School District in Pennsylvania claiming that the district's transgender-inclusive nondiscrimination policy "intentionally" violated a student's "right to bodily privacy."

Boyertown, PA

