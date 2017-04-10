Medical school pushes transgender education

Steven J. Scheinman, MD, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine president and dean, introduces speaker Rachel Levine, MD, Physician General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine, for a Transgended Awareness Conference at the school Monday afternoon. Michael J. Mullen / Staff Photographer MICHAEL J. MULLEN / TIMES-SHAMROCK Rachel Levine, MD, Physician General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania speaks at the Transgender Awareness Conference at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.