Charities Winners In Credit Union Promotion
The Olivet Boys and Girls Club, which operates in Pottstown; the Salvation Army of Boyertown, and 10 other area non-profit organizations benefited during 2016-2017 season Saturday home games of the Reading Royals hockey team, Diamond Credit Union said Friday . The financial institution, which has its corporate offices on Medical Drive in Lower Pottsgrove, said it donated more than $2,600 to the charities in a challenge that had their representatives shoot a hockey puck into a net.
