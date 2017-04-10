Applaud Boyertown School District for...

Applaud Boyertown School District for supporting a transgender student

Monday Apr 10

The Boyertown Area School District, northwest of Philadelphia straddling Montgomery and Berks Counties, deserves applause for not flinching at a lawsuit that would prevent a transgender student from using the boy's locker room to change for gym class. Similar suits have been filed by anti-LGBT groups across the country.

