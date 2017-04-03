ACLU Takes Legal Action to Defend Rig...

ACLU Takes Legal Action to Defend Rights of Transgender Students in Pennsylvania

The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a legal motion today to defend the Boyertown Area School District's practice of allowing students to use restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. The motion to intervene in the case was submitted in a federal lawsuit that is seeking to overturn the practice.

