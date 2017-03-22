Todd Starnes: School orders boy to 'tolerate' undressing with girl and make it 'natural'
A teenage boy was told by school leaders that he had to "tolerate" undressing in front of a female student and to make it as "natural" as possible, according to a blockbuster lawsuit filed in a Pennsylvania federal district court. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Alliance Defending Freedom and Independence Law Center, alleges the Boyertown Area School District shamed the teenage boy and violated his personal privacy.
