Student sues Pennsylvania school over transgender policy

Wednesday Mar 29

A Pennsylvania high school student on Tuesday sued his school district , saying its transgender-friendly policy constitutes sexual harassment and a violation of privacy. The student, named in the lawsuit as "Joel Doe", was in a locker room in his underwear about to put on gym clothes when he noticed a female student in the locker room, also in a state of undress.

