School Orders a Boy to Undress Next to a Girl?

On 22 March 2017, Fox News opinion columnist Todd Starnes reported that the Boyertown Area School District in southeastern Pennsylvania had ordered a "boy to 'tolerate' undressing with girl and make the act seem 'natural'": A teenage boy was told by school leaders that he had to "tolerate" undressing in front of a female student and to make it as "natural" as possible, according to a blockbuster lawsuit filed in a Pennsylvania federal district court. The lawsuit, filed [21 March 2017] by Alliance Defending Freedom and Independence Law Center, alleges the Boyertown Area School District shamed the teenage boy and violated his personal privacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.