Pa. School Sued Over Transgender Bathroom Policy
A student has sued a Pennsylvania school district over a bathroom policy that allows transgender students to use the facility of their choice. The lawsuit, which was filed by attorneys with conservative groups Alliance Defending Freedom and Independence Law Center, claims that the Boyertown School District's bathroom policy constitutes sexual harassment and violates personal privacy, according to various news outlets .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Boyertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb 27
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Boyertown Residents Beware!
|Feb 27
|Clay Leister
|1
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|Review: Saldutti Car Corner (May '15)
|Dec '16
|flavocin
|13
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boyertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC