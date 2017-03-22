Pa. School Sued Over Transgender Bath...

Pa. School Sued Over Transgender Bathroom Policy

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Phillymag.com

A student has sued a Pennsylvania school district over a bathroom policy that allows transgender students to use the facility of their choice. The lawsuit, which was filed by attorneys with conservative groups Alliance Defending Freedom and Independence Law Center, claims that the Boyertown School District's bathroom policy constitutes sexual harassment and violates personal privacy, according to various news outlets .

