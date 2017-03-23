Next 25 Articles
A teenage boy and his parents have filed a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania high school saying that administrators tried to shame the boy for being "intolerant" and demanded that he undress with girls in the school locker room to "make it seem natural." The lawsuit, filed by Alliance Defending Freedom and Independence Law Center , is alleging that the Boyertown Area School District in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, sexually harassed the plaintiff, CBS News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Boyertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb 27
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Boyertown Residents Beware!
|Feb 27
|Clay Leister
|1
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|Review: Saldutti Car Corner (May '15)
|Dec '16
|flavocin
|13
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boyertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC