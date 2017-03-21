Boyertown HS student, parents sue sch...

Boyertown HS student, parents sue school district over locker room privacy

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WPMT-TV York

A Boyertown High School student and his parents have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Berks County school district of deliberately violating his right to privacy by exposing him to a female student undressing in the boys locker rooom. According to the lawsuit without any notice to students or parents, the school district secretly opened its schools' sex-specific restrooms and locker rooms to students of the opposite sex.

