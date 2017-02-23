Pottsgrove Loses Appeal In Non-Reside...

Pottsgrove Loses Appeal In Non-Residency Case

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A state appeals court this month has ruled the Pottsgrove School District and Board of School Directors were wrong to deny two children the ability to attend elementary school classes during 2015 and later, because the administration failed to justify its claim that the students were not verified district residents. Pottsgrove's decision to exclude the pair due to non-residency was not supported by substantial evidence, a Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania three-judge panel concluded in its 28-page opinion dated Feb. 9 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boyertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11) Feb 18 tafn 5
Haron and sons auto Jan '17 BirdSharif 1
Review: Saldutti Car Corner (May '15) Dec '16 flavocin 13
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
Let Common Sense Prevail! Sep '16 Clay Leister 1
Shanesville, Colebrookdale Area route 73 Aug '16 Kozlow 1
See all Boyertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boyertown Forum Now

Boyertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boyertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Boyertown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC