Police Look For Missing Boyertown Resident

Tuesday Jan 3

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? - Tyler Patrick Osborne, pictured above, of 648 Rhoads Ave., Boyertown PA, has been missing since Dec. 29 , the Boyertown Police Department notified the public on its Facebook page . The department is attempting to locate him, it said Monday evening , although details of or circumstances surrounding his disappearance, last known clothing, or potential destination were not made available in its status update.

