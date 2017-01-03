Police Look For Missing Boyertown Resident

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? - Tyler Patrick Osborne, pictured above, of 648 Rhoads Ave., Boyertown PA, has been missing since Dec. 29 , the Boyertown Police Department notified the public on its Facebook page . The department is attempting to locate him, it said Monday evening , although details of or circumstances surrounding his disappearance, last known clothing, or potential destination were not made available in its status update.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.