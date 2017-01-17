Cheese? Out!, But Growth In At Boyert...

Cheese? Out!, But Growth In At Boyertown Cafe

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Cheese is out, now banished from the recipes and menu at the highly popular and fully vegan Firefly Cafe, 12 N. Reading Ave. , and a proposed expansion is in consideration, according to cafe owners Loriann Wade and husband Michael Martinez. The couple is starting the new year with improved ingredients and big plans, they told local business advocacy group Building A Better Boyertown in its most recent newsletter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boyertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Saldutti Car Corner (May '15) Dec 29 flavocin 13
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
Let Common Sense Prevail! Sep '16 Clay Leister 1
Shanesville, Colebrookdale Area route 73 Aug '16 Kozlow 1
Boyertown Deserves Better! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Clay Leister 1
amanda pritchett and bradley wayne stacy wanted!!! (Jun '16) Jun '16 A Concerned Citizen 1
See all Boyertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boyertown Forum Now

Boyertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boyertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boyertown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC