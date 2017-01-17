Cheese? Out!, But Growth In At Boyertown Cafe

Cheese is out, now banished from the recipes and menu at the highly popular and fully vegan Firefly Cafe, 12 N. Reading Ave. , and a proposed expansion is in consideration, according to cafe owners Loriann Wade and husband Michael Martinez. The couple is starting the new year with improved ingredients and big plans, they told local business advocacy group Building A Better Boyertown in its most recent newsletter.

