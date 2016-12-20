Met-Ed Completes $7.5 Million Improvements
As 2016 ends, Metropolitan Edison - the electric utility that serves the northeast area of Lower Pottsgrove Township, as well as Boyertown and municipalities farther north - said it is completing more than $7.5 million worth of long-term infrastructure improvements. They're expected to "reduce the number and duration of service interruptions experienced by the company's 560,000 customers," it said in a press release .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Boyertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saldutti Car Corner (May '15)
|Dec 14
|bigsmilegrin
|12
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Let Common Sense Prevail!
|Sep '16
|Clay Leister
|1
|Shanesville, Colebrookdale Area route 73
|Aug '16
|Kozlow
|1
|Boyertown Deserves Better!
|Jul '16
|Clay Leister
|1
|amanda pritchett and bradley wayne stacy wanted!!! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|A Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boyertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC