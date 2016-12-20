Met-Ed Completes $7.5 Million Improvements

As 2016 ends, Metropolitan Edison - the electric utility that serves the northeast area of Lower Pottsgrove Township, as well as Boyertown and municipalities farther north - said it is completing more than $7.5 million worth of long-term infrastructure improvements. They're expected to "reduce the number and duration of service interruptions experienced by the company's 560,000 customers," it said in a press release .

