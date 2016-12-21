Berks man tried to rip off 2 Valley drug stores, cops say
A Berks County man is awaiting a preliminary hearing on theft charges after trying to scam two Walgreens stores in the Bethlehem area, Colonial Regional police said. The incidents happened in early November but police did not announce the arrest of Todd Johnson, 38, of Boyertown, until Tuesday due to "continued investigations related to this person," police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Boyertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saldutti Car Corner (May '15)
|Dec 14
|bigsmilegrin
|12
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Let Common Sense Prevail!
|Sep '16
|Clay Leister
|1
|Shanesville, Colebrookdale Area route 73
|Aug '16
|Kozlow
|1
|Boyertown Deserves Better!
|Jul '16
|Clay Leister
|1
|amanda pritchett and bradley wayne stacy wanted!!! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|A Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boyertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC