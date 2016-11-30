Sunnybrook Prepares For Friday's Holi...

Sunnybrook Prepares For Friday's Holiday Ball

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

The Sounds Of Sunnybrook dance band returns this Friday to delight and entertain guests attending the annual Holiday Ball scheduled by The Sunnybrook Foundation . It begins at 6 p.m. in the ballroom at 50 Sunnybrook Rd. with a special dinner buffet, followed at 8 p.m. by an evening of dancing and revelry.

