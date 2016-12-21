Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine Expands to Montco, Bucks
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the discovery of the Spotted Lanternfly in 25 more municipalities in southeastern Pennsylvania is cause for vigilance, not alarm. "If they had simply ignored what they found, that would have allowed the pest to spread, potentially reaching more areas and creating a larger problem," Redding said.
