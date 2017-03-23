New breathing apparatus for Pennington County volunteer fire departments
Pennington County Volunteer Fire Departments have received 253 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus or SCBA and related equipment through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grant. The apparatus were delivered Tuesday, totaling $1,663,900 worth of equipment.
