New breathing apparatus for Pennington County volunteer fire departments

Pennington County Volunteer Fire Departments have received 253 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus or SCBA and related equipment through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grant. The apparatus were delivered Tuesday, totaling $1,663,900 worth of equipment.

