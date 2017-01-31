Sheriff's Office investigates stabbing
Shortly after 3:00 pm on January 31, 2017 a Pennington County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer was called to the 400 block of Don Williams Drive in Box Elder for a report of a stabbing. Upon further investigation, it was determined a nine-year-old juvenile had stabbed a ten-year-old juvenile in the leg with a pocket knife following a disagreement.
