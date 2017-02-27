Children Ages 9,10 Involved In Box Eldera
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 10-year-old by a 9-year-old. A school resource officer was called to Badger Clark Elementary School in Box Elder Tuesday just after 3 p.m. There they found that a 9-year-old child had stabbed a 10-year-old in the leg with a pocketknife after a disagreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Box Elder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Saturday night's meteor seen across the country (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|SpaceBlues
|1
|Argus 911: Man charged with DUI after being res... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Anjali yadav
|1
Find what you want!
Search Box Elder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC