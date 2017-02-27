Children Ages 9,10 Involved In Box Eldera

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 10-year-old by a 9-year-old. A school resource officer was called to Badger Clark Elementary School in Box Elder Tuesday just after 3 p.m. There they found that a 9-year-old child had stabbed a 10-year-old in the leg with a pocketknife after a disagreement.

