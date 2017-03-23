Cat Saved In Box Elder House Fire

Cat Saved In Box Elder House Fire

Monday Feb 27

Several agencies were at the scene of a home fire near Box Elder on Monday morning. Rapid City Fire Department said firefighters battled heavy fire conditions throughout the home at around 8 a.m. Monday.

Box Elder, SD

