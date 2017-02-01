Edgemont Woman Arrested For Driving On Wronga
A 51-year-old Edgemont woman is in custody after driving on the wrong side of Interstate 90 while eluding law enforcement. At around 4:45 a.m. Friday, Pennington County officials received a report that a vehicle was headed down the wrong way on I-90 near New Underwood.
