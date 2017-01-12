Dalton Layng Autopsy Report Released

Dalton Layng Autopsy Report Released

A 20-year-old Rapid City man found dead after being missing for about a day likely died from hypothermia, according to his autopsy. Dalton Layng went missing early Sunday morning when his car slid into a ditch after a party.

