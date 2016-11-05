Wanted felon from Kansas picked up in South Dakota
Officials said 42-year-old Perry Peterson was arrested Friday afternoon in Box Elder. Peterson had active warrants from Kansas for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
