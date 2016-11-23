Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With Filed Petition
There are 1 comment on the KDLT-TV Sioux Falls story from Nov 22, 2016, titled Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With Filed Petition. In it, KDLT-TV Sioux Falls reports that:
Earlier this year, Governor Dennis Daugaard vetoed a bill that would require students to use the room aligned to the sex they were born. "People were upset about it and somebody asked 'well why didn't it go to the vote of the people and I said, well it still can'," says Jack Heyd of Box Elder.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
|
#1 Nov 23, 2016
He was right the first time!
Terri
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Box Elder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan 5
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
|Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|north rapid bad w...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Box Elder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC