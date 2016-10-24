Need a little help with the holiday?
People who live in Rapid City, Box Elder, Fall River County and Black Hawk need to sign up at the Salvation Army in Rapid City, 405 North Cherry Avenue. People need to sign up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 1-4; and 7-11.
