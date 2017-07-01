Portage garden a rest stop for pollin...

Portage garden a rest stop for pollinators

Above, the Pollinator Habitat Education Center garden is roped off to allow native wildflowers to grow and attract birds, bees, and butterflies.At left, May Ann Avery of East Lansing, Mich., walks past a monument outside the newly reopened rest stop on southbound I-75, south of Bowling Green. The rest area has been closed the better part of two years for renovation.

