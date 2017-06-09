Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta

Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta

While fending off criticism from progressives for refusing to hold town hall meetings, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta is now facing a challenge from a more right-leaning Republican opponent. Todd Wolfrum, 46, of Middle Point, Ohio, in Van Wert County, said he views Mr. Latta as part of the Republican majority in Congress that he said has failed to follow through on conservative policy goals.

