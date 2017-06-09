Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
While fending off criticism from progressives for refusing to hold town hall meetings, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta is now facing a challenge from a more right-leaning Republican opponent. Todd Wolfrum, 46, of Middle Point, Ohio, in Van Wert County, said he views Mr. Latta as part of the Republican majority in Congress that he said has failed to follow through on conservative policy goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Degenerates (Nov '07)
|May 27
|Aelling
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Fran
|332
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar '17
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Let's raise taxes (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC