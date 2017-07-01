Role of post office in war is subject of talk
Gary Levitt, curator of the Museum of Postal History in Delphos, Ohio, will give a talk on July 13 about the role of the post office in World War I. The talk will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Wood County Historical Center & Museum, 13660 County Home Rd. in Bowling Green. The deadline to reserve a spot is Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do they watch u pee
|Thu
|Rockstar
|2
|Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16)
|Jun 26
|what
|3
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Jun 20
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Degenerates (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Aelling
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Fran
|332
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar '17
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC