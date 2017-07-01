Role of post office in war is subject...

Role of post office in war is subject of talk

Gary Levitt, curator of the Museum of Postal History in Delphos, Ohio, will give a talk on July 13 about the role of the post office in World War I. The talk will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Wood County Historical Center & Museum, 13660 County Home Rd. in Bowling Green. The deadline to reserve a spot is Friday.

