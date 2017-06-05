New signs on I-75 help steer drivers ...

New signs on I-75 help steer drivers to faraway places

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Signs along southbound I-75 in Wood County used to tell motorists how far it was to Dayton or Cincinnati, along with the mileage to the next exit. Along with listing 12 miles to Bowling Green and 193 to Cincy, a sign just south of the I-475 junction in Perrysburg offers, "Atlanta 652."

