Former teacher indicted

Former teacher indicted

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheCourier.com

By EILEEN MCCLORY STAFF WRITER A Hancock County grand jury indicted 15 people this week, including a former Riverdale teacher who is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16) Jun 26 what 3
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Jun 20 McDonald CON Drum... 16
Do they watch u pee Jun 17 Lovetosmoke 1
Degenerates (Nov '07) May '17 Aelling 4
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) May '17 Fran 332
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar '17 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC