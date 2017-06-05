First gas-cap testing is Tuesday on M...

First gas-cap testing is Tuesday on Monroe

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments will offer a series of free gas-cap testing and replacement sessions to reduce pollution related to leaky gas caps, starting with an event Tuesday in downtown Toledo. Defective gas caps let gasoline vapor leak into the air, adding to ozone pollution.

