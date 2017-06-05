First gas-cap testing is Tuesday on Monroe
The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments will offer a series of free gas-cap testing and replacement sessions to reduce pollution related to leaky gas caps, starting with an event Tuesday in downtown Toledo. Defective gas caps let gasoline vapor leak into the air, adding to ozone pollution.
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Degenerates (Nov '07)
|May 27
|Aelling
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Fran
|332
|BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017
|Mar '17
|BGSUWorldVoiceDay
|1
|Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens
|Jan '17
|Penny Watson
|1
|Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Extra read all ab...
|5
|Let's raise taxes (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|tax payer
|2
|Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sebastian
|2
