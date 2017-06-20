Doctors thought this teen was pregnan...

Doctors thought this teen was pregnant - but she actually had a rare disease

A 17-year-old girl from Bowling Green, Ohio, is speaking out about her experience with ovarian cancer to let women know that the disease can happen to young people, too. Caly Bevier tells People that she first developed symptoms in 2015 when her stomach became bloated, she started vomiting, and just felt lousy.

