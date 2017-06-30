Bowling Green approves trash-collection fee to balance their budget
City Council voted to approve a trash-collection fee to make up the difference next year after much debate and discussion. "We started out with a couple of options and we kind of went, 'yuck' after hearing everyone," explained Bowling Green City Council member Robert McOmber.
