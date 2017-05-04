Wings Over Bowling Green soars

Wings Over Bowling Green soars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Whether a chicken connoisseur prefers his poultry traditional or Buffalo style, with sauce or dry rub, on a heat scale of hot, mild, or somewhere in between, Wings Over offers something to satisfy. Wings Over Bowling Green: a ... a ... a ... ½ Address: 215 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jehovah's Witnesses knock at my door again! (Oct '07) 7 hr Mtli 331
BGSU World Voice Day Event 2017 Mar '17 BGSUWorldVoiceDay 1
Nurse Practitioner Judy Stevens Jan '17 Penny Watson 1
Toni Lee-Magna (Aug '14) Nov '16 Extra read all ab... 5
Let's raise taxes (Oct '16) Nov '16 tax payer 2
Unsolved murders in Wood County (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sebastian 2
Doorbell Ringing in the middle of the night (Jul '16) Oct '16 Tofs 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bowling Green, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC